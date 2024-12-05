Govt strengthens national control measures of dual-use goods export

The updated list will no longer include goods already on EU sanctions lists. It will include new items likely to be used in Russian military systems. This step was taken in response to observed export trends indicating possible sanctions evasion and use of these goods in hostilities.
It was also decided to ban the export by air of certain priority items used in Russian military technology and found on the battlefields of Ukraine. This ban does not apply when the goods are transported to partner countries or to Ukraine.
In order to ensure long-term national security and contribute to Ukraine’s fight against the aggressor, the Government has extended the validity of these control measures until 2 January 2026.
At the end of last year, the Government amended the national control measures and updated the National List of Controlled Dual-Use Goods, further restricting the export, including re-export, of goods from Lithuania to third countries and reducing the risk of these goods being used in hostilities in Ukraine.
In addition, the National List removed some items whose export across the EU external border is already prohibited by EU sanctions.