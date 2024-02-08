Govt seeks out real estate projects to rent flats to German brigade troops

The national defence minister says long-term leases are being sought from real estate developers. Projects already under development are also eyed for possibilities to use them as homes for the German troops.

According to Arvydas Anušauskas, “thousands” of civilians from Germany will come to Lithuania, suggesting “a huge need for that infrastructure”.

“The best model is renting. Long-term lease of all the blocks and the maintenance services in those blocks and all,” the minister said.

“The need will not be as grandiose as it was at the outset as Germans estimated the number of people coming to be lower than planned at first. Still, these are thousands of civilians,” Anušauskas told the CORE real estate conference on Thursday.

He said that buying housing and other civilian infrastructure for the German brigade would cost around a third of a billion euros, while renting would “significantly reduce” the need for funds.