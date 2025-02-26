Govt proposes raising child-birth benefits

However, the Government suggests raising the lump sum child benefit by EUR 200, from EUR 770 to EUR 980, whereas Paluckas originally proposed a raise to EUR 1,400.

If the bill is adopted, greater one-off benefits would be paid to approximately 19,800 children born each year. Estimates by the Ministry of Social Security and Labour suggest that the move would require additional EUR 4.2 million state funding each year. Whereas the prime minister’s original proposal for a greater raise would cost EUR 12.5 million additional funding.