Govt plans to cut institutional red tape

"Reducing red tape is one of our top five priorities. We appreciate the fact that subordinate bodies have reacted quickly and come up with thoughtful, impact-oriented solutions. This demonstrates the institutions’ willingness not only to react, but also to take the lead in creating a more efficient public sector," said Lukas Savickas, minister of the economy and innovation.
In response to growing bureaucracy for businesses, Savickas has tasked subordinate authorities with identifying the three most bureaucratically burdensome areas and simplifying procedures there. Funding will be cut for institutions that fail to reduce red tape.
This initiative was designed to encourage institutions to review their processes and identify areas in need of change. Under EIMIN, the Innovation Agency envisages simplifying the administration of research and experimental development (R&D) instruments by merging several funding instruments, reducing the number of reports, and creating a unified management system for budget instruments.
Invest Lithuania has proposed over ten measures, including the simplification of application and reporting forms, the elimination of redundant documents, the introduction of a risk-based verification model, and the adoption of digital processes in investment promotion programmes.
Lithuania Travel (Keliauk Lietuvoje) is improving the National Tourism Information System (NTS) to enable automatic data transfer between different platforms and reduce the administrative burden on tourism providers, as well as allowing tourism fees to be declared electronically.
The Centre of Registers intends to transform many aspects of its operations, including digitally verifying customer identities, digitising real estate transactions without a notary, simplifying data provision to authorities, and automating business processes.
The Agency for State Digital Solutions is focusing on consolidating IT infrastructure and developing a software code repository (GOV GIT), as well as other digital solutions, to increase the efficiency of state IT management.
The Lithuanian Metrology Inspectorate will review the time limits for document retention and seek to reduce excessive requirements for certificates of verification.
The National Accreditation Bureau proposes to amend legislation to allow faster transfer of accreditation to reorganised bodies and to shorten the timeframe for examining applications.
The Lithuanian Standards Department intends to speed up procedures for the adoption of European standards, review royalties for standards and simplify access to them.
The Governance Coordination Centre will aim to reduce the volume of reporting for State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), eliminate redundant information and reduce the frequency of some data reporting.
The Central Procuring Organisation (CPO) is implementing the development of a public procurement information system, which will automate procurement processes, simplify contracting and improve data exchange between institutions.
The changes foreseen in these plans will start to be implemented already this year and most of them will be achieved by the end of 2025. EIMIN will assess the progress and performance of the institutions on a quarterly basis.