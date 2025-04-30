Govt plans to cut institutional red tape

"Reducing red tape is one of our top five priorities. We appreciate the fact that subordinate bodies have reacted quickly and come up with thoughtful, impact-oriented solutions. This demonstrates the institutions’ willingness not only to react, but also to take the lead in creating a more efficient public sector," said Lukas Savickas, minister of the economy and innovation.

In response to growing bureaucracy for businesses, Savickas has tasked subordinate authorities with identifying the three most bureaucratically burdensome areas and simplifying procedures there. Funding will be cut for institutions that fail to reduce red tape.