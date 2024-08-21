Govt extends temporary protection status for Ukrainian refugees for one year

Residence permits that are being issued in Lithuania are valid until 4 March 2025, but following the adoption of the Government’s decree, they will be extended for one year until 4 March 2026.
It is noted that the move would reduce the administrative burden both on Ukrainians and on staff of the Migration Department.
According to the Government, the Migration Department daily registers around 30-40 new applications for granting temporary residence in Lithuania.
At the end of July 2024, approximately 44,000 individuals had residence permits in Lithuania on the grounds of temporary protection.