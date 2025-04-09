Govt does not fear protests over planned tax reform

The finance minister believes that the public expressing its opinion would be "a manifestation of democracy".

"Everyone may express their opinion," Šadžius told journalists Wednesday.

According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers next week will present the framework of the planned real estate tax and other tax amendments. He said discussions on draft laws would begin afterwards and the Government would listen to all opinions.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Paluckas stated that rallies and demonstrations over proposed changes in taxation would be normal forms of expression of democracy. He said when demands are made, talks and discussions begin how to implement them.