Govt does not fear protests over planned tax reform

The finance minister believes that the public expressing its opinion would be "a manifestation of democracy".
"Everyone may express their opinion," Šadžius told journalists Wednesday.
According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers next week will present the framework of the planned real estate tax and other tax amendments. He said discussions on draft laws would begin afterwards and the Government would listen to all opinions.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Paluckas stated that rallies and demonstrations over proposed changes in taxation would be normal forms of expression of democracy. He said when demands are made, talks and discussions begin how to implement them.
On 27 April, a rally is planned in Cathedral Square in Vilnius over the real estate tax. The event is publicly endorsed by the controversial Lithuanian Family Movement.
Earlier, the coalition council finalised proposals on tax amendments striving to boost defence funding.
It is planned to raise the corporate income tax by 1%. It would stand at 17% for major companies, with the reduced rate amounting to 7%.
Meanwhile, it is proposed that people’s earnings would be taxed depending on their amount rather than type. A 20% rate would apply for people with gross annual earnings below EUR 46,440. The rate would be at 25% for gross annual earnings between EUR 46,440 and EUR 139,320 and 32% for gross annual earnings above EUR 139,320.
A sugar tax for sweetened drinks is also in the works, as well as a 10% levy for insurance contracts.
The real estate tax would stand at 0.1% for properties valued up to EUR 200,000, 0.2% for properties worth EUR 200,000-400,000, with subsequent rates of 0.5%, 1% and 2%.
The tax amendments are expected to bring EUR 500 million in additional tax revenue annually.