Govt creates red tape reduction commission

The commission will consist of 8 representatives of non-governmental organisations and 8 representatives of state bodies. The principle of parity had been proposed by business organisations when the activities of the commission were being discussed.

After Wednesday’s sitting of the Government, Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas said he expects the new commission to accelerate the process of reducing the administrative burden.

The new Commission for Elimination of Excessive Requirements for Business will solve interinstitutional disagreements between different ministries that emerge when proposing how the state should more effectively apply administrative requirements for business. Initially the commission is planned to meet regularly.

The commission will be chaired by the chancellor of the Government and include a deputy chairman delegated by the Ministry of the Economy and Innovation, as well as representatives of Ministries of Environment, Energy, Finance, Social Security and Labour, the Interior and Agriculture.

Business will be represented by the Lithuanian Industrialist and Business Confederations, associations Investors’ Forum and Infobalt, chambers of commerce, industry and crafts, the Employers’ Confederation, and the Small and Medium-Sized Business Council.

The Association of Local Authorities in Lithuania will delegate its representative as well.