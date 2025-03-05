Govt considers raising reduced rate VAT from 9% to 12%

"Nobody is really talking about raising the general rate, which stands at 21%. We are not talking about increasing the 5% rate, which is for medicines, [and] other vital goods. Whereas discussions are indeed ongoing about the 9% or 12% rate, as this includes fewer vital goods and services," Paluckas told reporters Wednesday.

He added that the reduced rate VAT on working days is also being considered for cafés and restaurants. This was proposed by MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis, leader of the Nemunas Dawn Party.