Govt considers raising reduced rate VAT from 9% to 12%

"Nobody is really talking about raising the general rate, which stands at 21%. We are not talking about increasing the 5% rate, which is for medicines, [and] other vital goods. Whereas discussions are indeed ongoing about the 9% or 12% rate, as this includes fewer vital goods and services," Paluckas told reporters Wednesday.
He added that the reduced rate VAT on working days is also being considered for cafés and restaurants. This was proposed by MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis, leader of the Nemunas Dawn Party.
However, Paluckas said that safeguards were needed, and the reduced rate VAT should not apply on all catering services because franchise restaurants and cafés do not face major financial challenges.
The coalition council discussed potential tax changes last week, but politicians did not go into details at the time. Social Democratic MP Juozas Olekas told the media that the Seimas planned to adopt tax amendments by the end of parliament’s spring session, i.e. by July.