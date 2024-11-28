Government to sign land lease, ammunition purchase deals with Rheinmetall on Friday

On Lithuania’s side, the signatories will be acting Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, acting Minister of the Economy and Innovation Aušrinė Armonaitė and acting Minister of National Defence.The German armaments manufacturer will be represented by Roman Köhne, CEO of Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva.

The Ministry of the Economy and Innovation signed an agreement on Rheinmetall expansion in Lithuania in early June 2024. A site in Baisogala was allocated for the factory the same month.