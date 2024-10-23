Government appoints new fire, police and public security chiefs

Outgoing police commissioner general Renatas Požėla was appointed director of the PAGD, Arūnas Paulauskas, acting head of the VST, was approved as the next police chief, and Viktoras Grabauskas, adviser to the police commissioner general, will head the VST.
Speaking at a joint press conference, the officials said their key priority is to improve pay and conditions for statutory officers.
Following the Cabinet’s decision, Požėla, Paulauskas and Grabauskas will take the five-year tenure in an inauguration ceremony scheduled for 28 October.