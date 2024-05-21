German troops expected at Lithuanian Pride march, organisers say

LGL has announced it is organising the largest LGBT+ community festival in Lithuania’s history due to start on 7 June.

„We are currently talking to Bundeswehr officers in Lithuania about their participation in the march. If this happens, it will be the first time that NATO troops will take part in the march,“ Simonko told ELTA.

„The German government is also contributing to this event, showing that LGBT+ rights in Europe and Lithuania are an important part of national security,“ he said, adding that the two-day festival aims to remind Lithuanian politicians of the LGBT+ community’s demands.

The festival has already received EUR 14,000 from the Vilnius City Municipality, the organisers said.