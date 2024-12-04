Georgian govt decided to abandon European path much earlier, says Landsbergis

"The decision of the Georgian authorities to abandon the path of European integration occurred much earlier. The decision itself was articulated verbally, but the actions preceded it. Usually, the words come first, but in this case, the Georgian Dream and the Government had already taken multiple steps to show Europeans that they no longer wished to be in Europe. For example, consider the law on foreign agents and the decisions affecting the LGBTQ community in the country, among many other actions taken before they explicitly stated their intentions. They are trying to steer Georgia away from the path to the EU. So, honestly, I was not that surprised," said Landsbergis.