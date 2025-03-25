Georgia faces great threat to its European future – Zourabichvili

The former president emphasised that the ruling party has turned its back on its own promises enshrined in the constitution, and turned its back on the expressed will of Georgians to bring the country into the European family. She stressed that the ruling party has started to push Georgia back into Russian domination and back into a Russian model of governing the country.

"But now the crisis in Georgia has escalated beyond electoral fraud. […] We are confronting a different challenge that we can only qualify as an existential challenge, usurpation of our destiny," she said.

She noted that Lithuania stands with Georgians as they protest those undermining democracy and Georgia’s European future, and demand to call new free elections.

"Today, as Georgia faces one of the greatest threats to its democracy and to its European future, I come not only to express gratitude but to call for action. Lithuania has always been at the forefront of supporting Georgia’s independence and European integration," said Zourabichvili.

"This is not just an erosion of democracy it is its systematic destruction that carries with it the de facto annihilation of the state. No independent institutions are left, the parliament does not really exist beyond the fact that it is a one-party parliament," said Zourabichvili.

The former head of state said that innocent people, journalists, actors, students, civil society leaders and political leaders are being dragged into police stations, falsely accused and sentenced under fabricated charges. She said the government has weaponised the judiciary and the police against its own citizens who believe in freedom and in democracy.

"The Russian nightmare, which we thought was part of history since our independence, is coming back to haunt us in the 21st century," said Zourabichvili.

"The one party, but in reality one-man rule, has taken over the state, over politics, over social life. Georgia’s independence itself is under siege," said the former president.

According to her, this is a test for Europe itself as the events unfolding in Georgia are part of a much larger plan orchestrated by Moscow to re-establish control over the Black Sea, the Caucasus and cut Europe’s access to Central Asia, to push NATO and the EU out of the Black Sea.

"If Georgia gets back under the Russian sphere of influence, that cuts off the Caucasus from European integration, leaving Armenia vulnerable and giving Russia total control over this strategic region," said Zourabichvili.