Georgia ex-President Zourabichvili wants to address Seimas – speaker

"I have received a letter from the former president of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili, asking an opportunity to address our MPs in the plenary sitting," Saulius Skvernelis told the Board of the Seimas in a meeting on Wednesday.

"Georgia’s European Union integration processes were halted after the 2024 October contested election in Georgia that were contested. I believe it is really important for us to support the direction of the Eastern Partnership," he went on.

The Board of the Seimas, by consensus, tasked the Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs with the organisation of the visit.