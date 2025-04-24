Gay couple files lawsuit to have marriage registered in Lithuania

Former deputy minister of environment, Martynas Norbutas, held a press conference on Thursday concerning this issue. The man explained that he had married his partner in Brussels and they have a marriage certificate, which is not recognised in Lithuania.
"We would be a married couple in many European Union countries, as well as in neighbouring Estonia, where our marriage would be fully recognised. Whereas Lithuania, on the one hand, requires informing about marriage concluded abroad but, on the other hand, claims that this marriage is unsuitable and cannot be ticked in the register tying us as spouses," said Norbutas.
He told the news agency ELTA that together with the partner they had contacted the civil registry division to have their marriage registered, but the latter refused. Consequently, the couple has filed a lawsuit with the District Court of Vilnius City striving for their marriage to be added to the Register of Marriage Settlements. If this still is not done, they will request the Constitutional Court to elucidate whether refusal to recognise the marriage concluded abroad does not contradict the Constitution.
Norbutas says they are not demanding to amend the Constitution but merely to mark both partners in the register as spouses.
Moreover, he noted that the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in April heard a similar case and concluded that Poland had to recognise the marriage between persons of the same sex concluded in
Germany. He believes the same judgement should apply to Lithuania.
Lawyer Aivaras Žilvinskas said at the press conference that another couple has also addressed the court striving that their marriage would be recognised in Lithuania.
Same-sex marriage has not been legalised in Lithuania as the Constitution stipulates that marriage is concluded between a man and a woman. Although parliament recently attempted to pass a law on partnership or civil union, including for same-sex partners, yet the bills failed to secure enough support in the Seimas before the final vote.
However, the Constitutional Court ruled on 17 April that the absence of partnership in the Civil Code contradicts the Constitution, as does the absence of same-sex partnership.
The Civil Code stipulates that partnership has to be regulated by a separate law, which has not been adopted for 20 years. The Constitutional Court stated that this situation is intolerable and discriminatory.
According to the Court, taking into consideration that partnership has not been legalised for over 20 years, couples may go to court to have their partnership registered.