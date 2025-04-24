Gay couple files lawsuit to have marriage registered in Lithuania

Former deputy minister of environment, Martynas Norbutas, held a press conference on Thursday concerning this issue. The man explained that he had married his partner in Brussels and they have a marriage certificate, which is not recognised in Lithuania.

"We would be a married couple in many European Union countries, as well as in neighbouring Estonia, where our marriage would be fully recognised. Whereas Lithuania, on the one hand, requires informing about marriage concluded abroad but, on the other hand, claims that this marriage is unsuitable and cannot be ticked in the register tying us as spouses," said Norbutas.