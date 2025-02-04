Garsų pasaulis stops production of new Belarusian passports – media

The company has already informed the Ministry of the Interior about the suspension of the project, the news website said. The ministry had previously stated that the document would not be recognised.

"We are suspending our cooperation with public institution Belarus Passport Center and the production of this unrecognised Belarusian passport," CEO of Garsų pasaulis Ana Janauskienė said in a letter to the Ministry of the Interior.

In mid-June, Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya announced plans to present a passport of a new Belarus on 26 January during a visit to Warsaw.