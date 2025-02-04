Garsų pasaulis stops production of new Belarusian passports – media

The company has already informed the Ministry of the Interior about the suspension of the project, the news website said. The ministry had previously stated that the document would not be recognised.
"We are suspending our cooperation with public institution Belarus Passport Center and the production of this unrecognised Belarusian passport," CEO of Garsų pasaulis Ana Janauskienė said in a letter to the Ministry of the Interior.
In mid-June, Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya announced plans to present a passport of a new Belarus on 26 January during a visit to Warsaw.
The template for the front cover of the new document portrays an image of Pahonia that resembles Vytis, a mounted armoured knight holding a sword and shield from the coat of arms of Lithuania.
Several Conservatives MPs turned to the Foreign Ministry, calling for steps to be taken regarding the alleged use of Lithuania’s state symbols.
The ministry responded that Lithuania did participate in Belarusian opposition activists’ move to issue so-called alternative passports to citizens of Belarus.
"The Vytis coat of arms of the state of Lithuania is not used on the passport of democratic Belarus," it stated.
However, the Prosecutor’s Office said that the initiators could face criminal prosecution for making a false passport or using a known false passport.