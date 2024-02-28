Full-scale action against EUR 2mn money laundering network via Lithuanian financial institution

The operations against the OCG are the result of long-term intensive cooperation across Europe of the three countries involved. Eurojust vice-president and national member for Lithuania, Ms Margarita Šniutytė-Daugėlienė, acting national member for Italy, Mr Aldo Ingangi, and national member for Latvia, Ms Dagmāra Skudra, jointly stated: This collaboration really shows the importance of a well-coordinated and prepared approach across Europe. It is a clear example of the role Eurojust plays in transnational judicial cooperation and shows criminal networks, such as the one we tackled, that we know have no borders either. We will continue to work closely together to get justice done and take on fraud involving public funds.