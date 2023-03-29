French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Colonna: today it is clear that there is no room for dialogue with Russia

- There can be no peace without justice. This decision by the International Criminal Court is therefore essential, because it means that no-one guilty of war crimes or crimes against humanity can hope to escape justice. This first decision should encourage a certain number of leaders to reflect on the consequences of their actions, and that is why it can change the course of events. The simple fact that the International Criminal Court decided to issue an arrest warrant for these crimes is proof that there is indeed an international order, a rules-based order that the international community strives to enforce. That is important, because it means one cannot believe that these events can occur without consequences, and because it is a warning to all those who are links in the war crimes chain.

For justice to be done, we must simultaneously collect evidence of the crimes committed. This precise work by the international justice system is essential. The forced removal and deportation of children, for example, is horrific; it must be documented. We have condemned it in the strongest terms; I did so myself, and too many atrocities have been committed by Russia in Ukraine, day after day.