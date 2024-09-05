Freedom Party would join coalition capable of finalising civil union bill, says leader

„The Freedom Party will see itself in a coalition that would make it possible to implement the party’s programme. Being just an extra in the hall of the Seimas or the Government’s sitting has never been the case for the Freedom Party and will never be,“ Armonaitė told Žinių radijas on Thursday.

„If the coalition accepted the Freedom Party’s priorities and programme, I would like to finish our work, for example, to pass the civil union [bill],“ she said.

However, according to Armonaitė, it may turn out to be impossible to adopt the law, with the Social Democrats refusing to back the same-sex partnership initiative.