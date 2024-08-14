Freedom Party’s MP calls on formin to provide answers about family home in Greece

„When you are a politician and someone asks you whether you have real estate abroad, what does your spouse do, or some other questions that may seem personal, a politician has to have an explanation and not to be afraid to give answers,“ Mitalas said.
According to the MP, politicians must have integrity, whereas by failing to give answers Landsbergis, leader of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrat party (TS-LKD), is fuelling various interpretations by the opposition.
News website lrytas.lt last week reported that Landsbergis’ family purchased a luxurious villa in the Greek island of Aegina. According to the website, property is registered in the name of minister’s wife Austėja Landsbergienė. It has transpired that she made an advance payment of EUR 225,000 for the property in Greece in February 2022, which coincided with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In her asset declarations for 2022 and 2023, Landsbergienė indicated to own real estate abroad valued EUR 795,000.