Freedom Party’s MP calls on formin to provide answers about family home in Greece

„When you are a politician and someone asks you whether you have real estate abroad, what does your spouse do, or some other questions that may seem personal, a politician has to have an explanation and not to be afraid to give answers,“ Mitalas said.

According to the MP, politicians must have integrity, whereas by failing to give answers Landsbergis, leader of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrat party (TS-LKD), is fuelling various interpretations by the opposition.