Freedom Party’s leader met with president

„The president appreciated our work at the Ministry of the Economy and Innovation, reforms that we have made, both as regards innovation and new markets,“ said Armonaitė.

„We spoke much with the president about economics. The situation is highly fragile – even though Lithuania is growing and is no longer a country of cheap labour, yet promises made by parties – from left to right – to redistribute [taxes] may fundamentally undermine our economic growth,“ she said.

Armonaitė, minister of the economy and innovation, said that the meeting at the Presidential Palace also devoted much attention to economic matters.

She told reporters afterwards that the president hopes the Freedom Party to be an important political force regardless of whether it is in the coalition or the opposition.

Furthermore, the Freedom Party’s leader said opinions were also exchanged on the human rights agenda. She did not say whether the president promised support to the law on gender-neutral partnership.

„We talked about the need to solve human rights issues and finish the work that has not yet been completed,“ said the politician.

According to the Freedom Party’s leader, the meeting touched upon potential coalitions, yet she said that any coalition would be formed only after elections. She stressed that the Freedom Party would only join a coalition that would commit to implement the party’s political programme.