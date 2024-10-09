Freedom Party’s leader expects to surpass Liberal Movement in elections

Speaking to reporters Armonaitė said that she has learned many lessons being in the coalition with the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) and the Liberal Movement for the last four years.

Therefore, she said that the Freedom Party would be more cautious this time as regards a potential coalition. Yet she did not answer whether this meant that the party has „grown tired“ of its coalition partners.

Furthermore, Armonaitė expects the Freedom Party to surpass the Liberal Movement in this election, adding that everything would depend on voters.