Freedom Party leader vows backing to any EU commissioner nominee if coalition supports civil union bill

 
Leader of the Freedom Party Aušrinė Armonaitė says her party’s political group would be motivated to endorse any nomination for a European commissioner put forward by the coalition in exchange for the latter’s broader support to the civil union bill.

„The group would have more arguments to back any candidate of the coalition if the partners showed more support for our programme’s objectives – civil union in this case. It is a simple truth,“ Armonaitė told reporters after the Coalition Council’s meeting in the Seimas on Thursday.

The politician said she had asked coalition partners to help pass the bill in the summer.

„We see the possibility of adopting the draft law already this summer, so I have asked backing of the coalition partners,“ Armonaitė underlined, adding that a larger number of Conservatives could vote in favour of the bill.

