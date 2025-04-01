Fourth missing US soldier still not found – defmin

The Lithuanian Armed Forces told ELTA the recovered M88A2 Hercules armoured recovery vehicle was ready to be unloaded for departure from the site. The military said it did not have information on the location the vehicle would go to.
Polish engineers joined the search operation, the army said. On Tuesday night, two Estonian police K9 handlers with service dogs and a third amphibious excavator.
As earlier reported, the sunken US armoured vehicle was recovered on Monday in eastern Lithuania and the US Army later confirmed the deaths of its three soldiers. Four US soldiers went missing during a training exercise last Tuesday.