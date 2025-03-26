Four US soldiers went missing, rescue mission underway – military

"The possible location of the incident has been identified, search and rescue are underway," Major Gintautas Ciunis of the Lithuanian Armed Forces told ELTA.
The police received a report at 4.45 p.m. on Tuesday that the foreign soldiers and a vehicle went missing after the military exercise in Pabradė Training Area.
"Lithuanian and foreign troops, as well as helicopters of the Air Force and the State Border Guard Service were deployed yesterday to search the missing soldiers. A possible scene has been identified and a search and rescue operation is ongoing, led by the Lithuanian Armed Forces, with the additional forces of the Fire and Rescue Department and other institutions," the military said in a statement on Wednesday.
The soldiers are from 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, the US embassy in Vilnius has said on Facebook, citing a statement from the US Army Europe and Africa, based in Wiesbaden, Germany. They were conducting scheduled tactical training at the time of the incident.
"I would like to personally thank the Lithuanian Armed Forces and first responders who quickly came to our aid in our search operations," Lt Gen Charles Costanza, the V Corps commanding general, was cited as saying in the statement.
"It’s this kind of teamwork and support that exemplifies the importance of our partnership and our humanity regardless of what flags we wear on our shoulders," he said.