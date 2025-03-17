2025.03.17 16:38

Four patients will be treated in Lithuania following nightclub fire in North Macedonia

 
Four patients will be treated in Lithuania following nightclub fire in North Macedonia
Four patients will be treated in Lithuania following nightclub fire in North Macedonia
PHOTO: EPA-ELTAGEORGI LICOVSKI | Epa - Elta

On Sunday night, 16 March, a fire broke out at a night club in North Macedonia resulting in 59 fatalities, while 155 people suffered injuries. Four of the patients are being airlifted from North Macedonia for treatment in Lithuania.

Lithuania’s Minister of Health Marija Jakubauskienė said a plan was quickly developed in cooperation with hospitals for transportation and treatment of patients from the Balkan country. As of Monday morning, four ambulances were prepared to receive and transport the patients from an airport to a hospital.

"Patients from [North] Macedonia require urgent treatment. Their condition is serious. Our specialists will be involved to provide the necessary aid. Afterwards, the people will need further treatment, potentially additional procedures and operations. Without a doubt, we will provide all of this," said the minister.

Patients were transported by Romanian Airforce and the plane was scheduled to land in Lithuania on Monday afternoon.

Fire at the Pulse nightclub in Kočani, North Macedonia, erupted on Sunday night during a concert attended by hundreds of spectators, mostly young people.

Foreign media reported that 27 victims with the most serious injuries will be treated abroad.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions