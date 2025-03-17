Four patients will be treated in Lithuania following nightclub fire in North Macedonia

Lithuania’s Minister of Health Marija Jakubauskienė said a plan was quickly developed in cooperation with hospitals for transportation and treatment of patients from the Balkan country. As of Monday morning, four ambulances were prepared to receive and transport the patients from an airport to a hospital.
"Patients from [North] Macedonia require urgent treatment. Their condition is serious. Our specialists will be involved to provide the necessary aid. Afterwards, the people will need further treatment, potentially additional procedures and operations. Without a doubt, we will provide all of this," said the minister.
Patients were transported by Romanian Airforce and the plane was scheduled to land in Lithuania on Monday afternoon.
Fire at the Pulse nightclub in Kočani, North Macedonia, erupted on Sunday night during a concert attended by hundreds of spectators, mostly young people.
Foreign media reported that 27 victims with the most serious injuries will be treated abroad.