Four parties appoint chairs of political groups in Seimas

The election winner Social Democratic Party (LSDP), which has 52 seats in the Seimas, appointed Remigijus Motuzas, ex-education minister, to head its political group.

The coalition party Nemunas Dawn chose its founder and leader Remigijus Žemaitaitis as head of its group in the Seimas. The Nemunas Dawn has 20 seats.

The Democrats For Lithuania, third largest coalition partner, elected Linas Kukuraitis, former social minister, as chair of its political group. The Party has 14 members in the new Parliament.