Four parties appoint chairs of political groups in Seimas

 
PHOTO: Josvydas Elinskas | Elta

Four parties elected to the new Seimas have appointed chairs of their political groups. The 2024-2028 Parliament convened for its first sitting on Thursday.

The election winner Social Democratic Party (LSDP), which has 52 seats in the Seimas, appointed Remigijus Motuzas, ex-education minister, to head its political group.

The coalition party Nemunas Dawn chose its founder and leader Remigijus Žemaitaitis as head of its group in the Seimas. The Nemunas Dawn has 20 seats.

The Democrats For Lithuania, third largest coalition partner, elected Linas Kukuraitis, former social minister, as chair of its political group. The Party has 14 members in the new Parliament.

The Liberal Movement picked Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, its leader and former Seimas speaker, as head of its political group. The party, which won 12 seats in the parliamentary election, had said it will be in the opposition.

A political group in the Seimas needs to have at least seven MPs.

