Four new MPs sworn in

The politicians became MPs after their elected fellow party members refused their seats won in the multi-member constituency. They were placed on the electoral lists of their respective parties right after their colleagues who were elected to the Seimas on the basis of proportional representation.

Paulius Visockas, deputy mayor of Kaunas District, replaced Vilija Blinkevičiūtė, leader of the Social Democratic Party (LSDP) who chose to work in the European Parliament.

Rimas Jonas Jankūnas, associate professor of the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences, replaced Aurelijus Veryga of the Farmers and Greens (LVŽS), who also opted for an MEP seat.