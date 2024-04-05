Former president’s backer poses threat to national security – court

As a result, Borisov’s permanent residence permit is annulled and he is barred from entering Lithuania for five years.

Borisov had appealed the decision of the Migration Department to court, but the appeal was rejected as baseless.

“The panel of judges adopted the ruling taking into account threats Borisov poses to the security of the Lithuanian state,” the court stated.

The court’s judgement is not final and Borisov filed an appeal on Friday, which was transferred to the Supreme Administrative Court of Lithuania.