Former president Grybauskaitė earns prestigious Point-Alpha-Award

Grybauskaitė held the president’s office for two terms in 2009-2019. According to public broadcaster LRT, the award ceremony will take place on 16 June at the memorial site Point Alpha, once an American observation post during the Cold War in then West Germany overlooking East Germany.

According to Dr Stefan Heck, member of the Bundestag for Christian Democrat Union and chairman of the Board of Trustees Point Alpha, Grybauskaitė is recognised for her achievements in Lithuania and the international arena as an exemplary proponent of European integration.

The prize is endowed with EUR 25,000.

The award has been presented since 2005. Last year, it was bestowed on the movement Paneuropa.