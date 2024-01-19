Former PM says affluent people should contribute more to defence

“I really would not like that some pensioner or a young family with three little children would have to pay equally as someone who perhaps is doing better in life today. And they are doing better because our country is safe and perhaps one should pay more for that security,” Skvernelis said in an interview to the public television LRT on Thursday evening.

Asked who would have to pay these taxes, the former prime minister said that he had affluent people in mind.

“I think we will find a way or at least propose a discussion on taxes so that those who perhaps are doing better, speaking about certain hobbies that are really unnecessary, would perhaps contribute more to the country’s defence,” said Skvernelis.