Former MP may be barred from presidential election

The politician faced an impeachment and lost his seat in parliament in December 2023 for voting for another MP. He has been barred from standing as a candidate in parliamentary elections for 10 years.

Moreover, the Constitution stipulates that a citizen may be elected as the president only if the person may also stand as a candidate in parliamentary elections.

According to the Central Electoral Commission (VRK), if a politician is prohibited from participating in elections to the Seimas for a certain period of time, then that person cannot be registered as a presidential candidate.

The commission has not yet received Gražulis’ application to run for president.