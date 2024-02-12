Former MP may be barred from presidential election

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
PHOTO: ELTA / Josvydas Elinskas
The Nation and Justice Union (Centrists, Nationalists) has nominated its leader Petras Gražulis as the party’s presidential candidate. However, Gražulis, who was impeached and removed from office as an MP last year, may be barred from the 2024 presidential election.

The politician faced an impeachment and lost his seat in parliament in December 2023 for voting for another MP. He has been barred from standing as a candidate in parliamentary elections for 10 years.

Moreover, the Constitution stipulates that a citizen may be elected as the president only if the person may also stand as a candidate in parliamentary elections.

According to the Central Electoral Commission (VRK), if a politician is prohibited from participating in elections to the Seimas for a certain period of time, then that person cannot be registered as a presidential candidate.

The commission has not yet received Gražulis’ application to run for president.

The 2024 presidential election will take place on 12 May.

Opinions