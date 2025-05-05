Former chief of defence creates association Alternative for Lithuania

"We have founded the association Alternative for Lithuania. I rejoiced at meeting guests from Germany’s Alternative for Germany," Tutkus wrote on social platform Facebook on Saturday, 3 May.

According to Tutkus, the new association was also congratulated by representatives of Europe’s other right-wing and national parties.

"We adopted a slogan ’it takes courage to tell the truth’. We are courageous, we will be telling the truth, we will be fighting for Christian values, for family, for children, for demographics, against migrants," he said.