Former chief of defence creates association Alternative for Lithuania

"We have founded the association Alternative for Lithuania. I rejoiced at meeting guests from Germany’s Alternative for Germany," Tutkus wrote on social platform Facebook on Saturday, 3 May.
According to Tutkus, the new association was also congratulated by representatives of Europe’s other right-wing and national parties.
"We adopted a slogan ’it takes courage to tell the truth’. We are courageous, we will be telling the truth, we will be fighting for Christian values, for family, for children, for demographics, against migrants," he said.
In spring 2024, Tutkus intended to participate in the presidential election, but did not submit to the Central Electoral Commission (VRK) the minimum required number of 20,000 signatures of voters endorsing his bid.
Tutkus previously temporarily led the Lithuanian Christian Democracy Party (LKDP), but returned to the Lithuanian Regions’ Party in January.
The LKDP took part in parliamentary elections last October running together with the Labour Party and the Samogitian Party.
Tutkus was the commander of the Lithuanian Land Forces in 2001-2004 and the chief of defence in 2004-2009.