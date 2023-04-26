2023 m. balandžio 26 d. 17:44

Foreign Ministry protests over demolition of a monument to Lithuanian, Polish deportees in Russia

 
Paminklas Permėje (nuotr. Geniaus Baliukevičiaus)
On Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania summoned the Russian Federation’s chargé d’affaires ad interim Alexander Elkin and expressed its strong protest over demolishing a monument to deportees from Lithuania and Poland, who are buried in Perm, Russia.

During the meeting, the Foreign Ministry’s diplomats stressed that such an act could only be seen as a sign of total disrespect for historical truth and memory and an attempt to justify the crimes committed by the Stalinist regime, the ministry’s press release reads.

Elta EN
