President Gitanas Nausėda has started his working visit to Berlin. On Wednesday, the president delivered a keynote speech Global Zeitenwende...
2023 m. balandžio 26 d. 17:44
Foreign Ministry protests over demolition of a monument to Lithuanian, Polish deportees in Russia
On Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania summoned the Russian Federation’s chargé d’affaires ad interim Alexander Elkin and expressed its strong protest over demolishing a monument to deportees from Lithuania and Poland, who are buried in Perm, Russia.
Top articles