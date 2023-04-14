South Korea is set to open its embassy in Lithuania, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said Monday on Twitter.
2023 m. balandžio 14 d. 20:51
Foreign ministry issues diplomatic note to Belarus over violation of state border
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces it has summoned a representative of the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in Lithuania on Friday. The Belarusian official was handed a diplomatic note in strong protest against the repeated violations of the Lithuanian state border.
