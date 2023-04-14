2023 m. balandžio 14 d. 20:51

Foreign ministry issues diplomatic note to Belarus over violation of state border

 
Lietuvos pasienis su Baltarusija
Lietuvos pasienis su Baltarusija
PHOTO: ELTA / Marius Morkevičius
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces it has summoned a representative of the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in Lithuania on Friday. The Belarusian official was handed a diplomatic note in strong protest against the repeated violations of the Lithuanian state border.

The note was issued in connection with a violation of the Lithuanian state border committed by a Belarusian guard officer in the territory of the Švenčionys border post earlier this week.

Elta EN
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
    Related articles
    Top articles