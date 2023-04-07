For national defence – temporary solidarity contribution by banks

“Currently, Ukraine is holding the front line for us, but Lithuania also needs to prepare, and prepare faster than it has been done so far. Therefore, our suggestion is to invest the income received during these two years specifically in military mobility and military infrastructure projects. As a result, the temporary solidarity contribution directed only to the part of unexpected net interest income of credit institutions will contribute to the temporarily significantly increased national security needs – military mobility and military transport infrastructure projects, which will ensure Lithuania’s capacity to receive allies, expand the capacities of airports and seaports, and reconstruct the roads necessary to military transport, to build military infrastructure,” noted Minister of Finance Gintarė Skaistė.