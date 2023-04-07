2023 m. balandžio 07 d. 11:39

For national defence – temporary solidarity contribution by banks

 
The Government has approved the draft Law on Temporary Solidarity Contribution prepared by the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Lithuania aimed to channel the part of unexpected net interest income of banks to finance military mobility and military transport infrastructure projects, said the Ministry of Finance.

“Currently, Ukraine is holding the front line for us, but Lithuania also needs to prepare, and prepare faster than it has been done so far. Therefore, our suggestion is to invest the income received during these two years specifically in military mobility and military infrastructure projects. As a result, the temporary solidarity contribution directed only to the part of unexpected net interest income of credit institutions will contribute to the temporarily significantly increased national security needs – military mobility and military transport infrastructure projects, which will ensure Lithuania’s capacity to receive allies, expand the capacities of airports and seaports, and reconstruct the roads necessary to military transport, to build military infrastructure,” noted Minister of Finance Gintarė Skaistė.

