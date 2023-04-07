President of France Emmanuel Macron believes that Europe should become more strategically autonomous and should be a third global power next...
For national defence – temporary solidarity contribution by banks
The Government has approved the draft Law on Temporary Solidarity Contribution prepared by the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Lithuania aimed to channel the part of unexpected net interest income of banks to finance military mobility and military transport infrastructure projects, said the Ministry of Finance.
