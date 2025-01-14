2025.01.14 14:31

FM suggests waiting for new US administration to take office before judging Trump’s statements about Canada, Greenland

 
Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys
US President-elect Donald Trump recently stated that Canada should become the 51st state of the United States and that the US could acquire Greenland and the Panama Canal. Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys suggests waiting for the new US administration to take office and only then judge its actions.

"The administration has not been appointed yet. (…) When we have the appointed administration and the first people, then we may evaluate US policies. I would not jump ahead after some statement or an interview to describe the US policy, what it will be like," Budrys said in an interview to the news website 15min.lt on Monday.

Nonetheless, the head of Lithuania’s diplomacy said that foreign policy will be a big part of the agenda for the new US administration and a message may have been sent that the security policy would be oriented at the North Atlantic, which would not be bad in itself.

