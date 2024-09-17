FM says no alternative to EU enlargement, Moldova’s European integration

The meeting discussed the situation Moldova, Chisinau’s aspirations for membership in the European Union (EU) and reforms being implemented by the country.
Speaking in the meeting, Landsbergis confirmed Lithuania’s continued support for Moldova’s EU accession aspirations.
„As the president of the European Commission has said, further enlargement of the EU is a geopolitical necessity, which is reinforced by Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine and the related security threats in our neighbourhood. We, the EU, must learn to act strategically and fast. There is no alternative to EU enlargement and the European integration of the countries seeking EU membership, including Moldova,“ Landsbergis said.
The Foreign Ministry said data show Russia has been spreading disinformation and propaganda in Moldova in the run-up to the presidential elections and the referendum on EU membership, as well as seeking to sabotage the country’s further European integration.