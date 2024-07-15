FM met with US deputy secretary of State

„The authoritarian regimes openly help Russia in its war against Ukraine. Only decisive actions by allies, without fear of an alleged escalation, can stop Putin and help Ukraine win,“ Landsbergis said at the meeting with Campbell.

„The Washington Declaration correctly identifies and assesses the hybrid and authoritarian threats and provides for the Alliance’s response. Unfortunately, we do not seize the opportunity to react promptly to the deadly attacks of the aggressor and give Ukraine the right to strike targets on Russian territory,“ Landsbergis noted in the conversation with the US deputy secretary of state.