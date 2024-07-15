FM met with US deputy secretary of State

„The authoritarian regimes openly help Russia in its war against Ukraine. Only decisive actions by allies, without fear of an alleged escalation, can stop Putin and help Ukraine win,“ Landsbergis said at the meeting with Campbell.
The foreign minister and Campbell also discussed the outcomes of the NATO summit in Washington, DC.
„The Washington Declaration correctly identifies and assesses the hybrid and authoritarian threats and provides for the Alliance’s response. Unfortunately, we do not seize the opportunity to react promptly to the deadly attacks of the aggressor and give Ukraine the right to strike targets on Russian territory,“ Landsbergis noted in the conversation with the US deputy secretary of state.
During the meeting, the interlocutors also agreed to continue the dialogue between Lithuania and the United States of America on issues related to the Indo-Pacific.
US diplomat Kurt Campbell is the architect of Obama’s and Biden’s China policy. It is already the second bilateral meeting between Landsbergis and Campbell this year.