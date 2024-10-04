FM meets with EU ambassadors, calls for additional sanctions on Russia

Speaking about sanctions, the minister stressed the need to target those economic activities that bring the biggest profit for Russia’s war machine.

He called to impose identical sanctions on Russia and Belarus, to expand restrictions on Iran over the supply of ballistic missiles to Russia and on Chinese companies cooperating with the aggressor.

At the meeting, the minister also urged EU member states to strive for a speedier agreement on a G7 loan to Ukraine, that would be guaranteed using additional revenue from Russia’s frozen assets, and to allocate a portion of the loan for military aid.