FM-designate Budrys plans to make first foreign trip to Ukraine

"The aim is to send a message on the continuity of Lithuania’s assistance and our commitments," Budrys told ELTA.

He recalled that Vilnius had pledged annual allocations totalling at least 0.25% of the country’s GDP to defence and security needs for the coming decade under a bilateral agreement with Kyiv.

"It is all valid and we will try to exceed that figure. We have also committed to firm support to Ukraine’s membership in NATO and backing for Ukraine’s sustainable security guarantees so that peace continues as long as possible," the incoming foreign minister stated.