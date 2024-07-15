FM condemns assassination attempt on Trump

„My thoughts are with President Trump and the families of the victims of this shocking attack. Nobody deserves this. Everything must be done to ensure the contest for the presidency is democratic and non-violent,“ Landsbergis wrote in a message on social network X.

„It is horrible where radicalisation of politics may lead to. I very much hope that this will make politicians in America and all other democratic countries to rally against left- and right-wing populism, which may end in such crimes, too,“ Pavilionis wrote on Facebook.