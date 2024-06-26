Five Lithuanians injured in missile attack when delivering aid in Ukraine – media

Sigitas Maliauskas, one of the injured men, confirmed the news to the website. One of his colleagues was injured seriously but his life was not in danger, he said.
The Lithuanians were bringing supplies in two cars to the Ukrainian front line when Russia launched two Iskander missiles on the eastern town of Pokrovsk, according to data available to 15min.lt.
„All the relevant Lithuanian authorities are now working together to ensure that the injured are brought back to Lithuania as soon as possible and that they receive the necessary assistance,“ National Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas told the news website.