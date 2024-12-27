2024.12.27 15:46

Five candidates to run for TS-LKD party leader
PHOTO: Julius Kalinskas | Elta

Five candidates have decided to vie for the role of the chair of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), the party’s executive secretary Martynas Prievelis said Friday.

The contenders in the race are acting TS-LKD chair Radvilė Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė, current Seimas deputy speaker, MPs Laurynas Kasčiūnas and Arvydas Anušauskas, both former defence ministers, MP Žygimantas Pavilionis and Daivaras Rybakovas, head of the TS-LKD Jurbarkas branch.

Both party members and supporters will be able to vote in the election. Registrations for party supporters will be open from 1 January to 19 January, while TS-LKD members will have their say in the election without registering.

The TS-LKD will be electing its chair on 9 February 2025. The second round would take place on 23 February if needed.

