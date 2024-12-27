Five candidates to run for TS-LKD party leader

The contenders in the race are acting TS-LKD chair Radvilė Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė, current Seimas deputy speaker, MPs Laurynas Kasčiūnas and Arvydas Anušauskas, both former defence ministers, MP Žygimantas Pavilionis and Daivaras Rybakovas, head of the TS-LKD Jurbarkas branch.

Both party members and supporters will be able to vote in the election. Registrations for party supporters will be open from 1 January to 19 January, while TS-LKD members will have their say in the election without registering.