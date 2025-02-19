First Lithuanian drones purchased by Radarom campaign reach Ukraine

Lithuanian drones manufactured by Baltic Viper have been delivered to two Ukrainian units. Soldiers underwent training to use the drones effectively and they were tested at the frontline.

Aid organisation Blue/Yellow has announced that in the nearest future 100 FPV drones Prodrone 7, 20 FPV drones Babay 10 and 100 FPV drones Khyzhak 10, made in Ukraine, will be delivered as well.

The Ukraine support campaign Radarom! is held for the third year. The donated funds will be used to purchase drones and counter-drone equipment made in Lithuania and Ukraine. So far, more than EUR 2 million has been donated. The campaign lasts until 24 February.