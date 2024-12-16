Firefighters called up to 200 times over fallen trees, five cars damaged in strong winds

"Firefighters are currently working intensively not only in western and north-western Lithuania, but also in the south-western part of the country, removing fallen trees from roads," a spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue Department ( PAGD ), Edita Zdanevičienė, told ELTA on Monday.

A total of five cars have been damaged by falling trees so far. The incidents happened in Mosėdis located in Skuodas district, Pagėgiai district, Mažeikiai and in Raseiniai, according to updated reports from the Fire and Rescue Department.

"The wind is calming down, and we may not receive just be as many calls in the afternoon, but there will be over 200. The wind has come to the east and south-west of Lithuania, and there are calls for help from many districts. The main job is clearing roads of fallen trees, and in some cases three to five trees have to be removed at once," Zdanevičienė said.