Firefighters called up to 200 times over fallen trees, five cars damaged in strong winds

"Firefighters are currently working intensively not only in western and north-western Lithuania, but also in the south-western part of the country, removing fallen trees from roads," a spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue Department (PAGD), Edita Zdanevičienė, told ELTA on Monday.
A total of five cars have been damaged by falling trees so far. The incidents happened in Mosėdis located in Skuodas district, Pagėgiai district, Mažeikiai and in Raseiniai, according to updated reports from the Fire and Rescue Department.
In Radviliškis, strong winds tore down traffic lights.
No people were injured, the department said.
"The wind is calming down, and we may not receive just be as many calls in the afternoon, but there will be over 200. The wind has come to the east and south-west of Lithuania, and there are calls for help from many districts. The main job is clearing roads of fallen trees, and in some cases three to five trees have to be removed at once," Zdanevičienė said.
The major Christmas tree of Gargždai town has toppled over, Klaipėda District Municipality said on social media, posting a photo of the decorated tree lying on the ground.
"Solutions underway to decorate the square as soon as possible," it said on Facebook.
Christmas trees also came down in Mažeikiai, Šilalė and Raseiniai, according to social media.
As of around 1 p.m., there were 15,480 properties left without power, according to ESO, electricity network operator.