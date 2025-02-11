Firefighter’s death under investigation

A senior firefighter from the Gargždai brigade, born in 1971, was killed in the district of Klaipėda while he was tackling a blaze in a woodworking company earlier on Monday.
Head of the PAGD Renatas Požėla told a press conference that circumstances leading to Venslauskis’ death on the scene remain unknown.
Firefighters missed their colleague while extinguishing the fire and only later discovered the body, he said.
"At some point during the firefighting operation, our colleagues missed the firefighter who tragically died. The effort was made to locate him. (…) Our officer was found as the fire was being localised. What happened specifically, whether something fell on him or other circumstances, we cannot answer that now at this minute," Požėla said, adding that both the PAGD and the police have opened investigations into the accident.
Head of Klaipėda Fire and Rescue Service Vidas Kerševičius said Venslauskis started as a firefighter in 1997 and was awarded and promoted about ten times.
He said the firefighter’s colleagues are in shock over the death and are being given psychological help.
The fire broke out at a building of Dekogama firm based in Maciuičiai village, district of Klaipėda, on Monday morning. Seven fire trucks were sent to the scene.
It was extinguished at 1.50 p.m., a spokesperson for PAGD told ELTA.
The firefighting operation was not exceptional, according to Mindaugas Lengvinas of Klaipėda Fire and Rescue Service. What was more exceptional was the intense heat in the hangar, where the wood materials for processing were burning, he said.