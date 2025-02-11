Firefighter’s death under investigation

A senior firefighter from the Gargždai brigade, born in 1971, was killed in the district of Klaipėda while he was tackling a blaze in a woodworking company earlier on Monday.

"At some point during the firefighting operation, our colleagues missed the firefighter who tragically died. The effort was made to locate him. (…) Our officer was found as the fire was being localised. What happened specifically, whether something fell on him or other circumstances, we cannot answer that now at this minute," Požėla said, adding that both the PAGD and the police have opened investigations into the accident.