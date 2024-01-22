Fire in Vilnius’ block of flats might be arson related

The explosion in Viršuliškės neighbourhood likely occurred in a flat on the fourth floor, where a man in his 70s lived, according to a report by the news website 15min.lt.

Prosecutor Julius Rėksnys told the news website that a forensic investigation found traces of petrol, diesel and automotive oil on euro banknotes and a pensioner’s certificate submitted for examination. Traces of petrol were found on burnt up clothing items.

It is presumed that the flat and items therein were doused in a petroleum substance, possibly petrol, and set alight. Petroleum products were also found in the garage of the owner of the flat.

One of the main versions is that the man committed suicide. Witnesses that day felt a pungent smell of a chemical substance in the stairway.

The prosecutor added that so far just a deceased child was identified, whereas the second body has not been identified yet and at this point it cannot be fully confirmed that it was the owner of the flat.