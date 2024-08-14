2024.08.14 16:41

Fire erupted in three residential buildings on Tuesday

 
On Tuesday, fires started in two blocks of flats in Utena, northeast Lithuania, and in a residential building in Vilnius.

Emergency services were called at 11:54 p.m. over a fire in a five storey residential building in Vaižgantas Street in Utena. Fire broke out in a common use kitchen, a microwave and a bed burned out.

Twelve people were evacuated and one man was treated for smoke inhalation.

After midnight, at 12:44 a.m., another call was received that a common area of a block of flats in Jonas Basanaičius Street in Utena was burning.

Thirty people were evacuated but nobody was hurt. Flames were put out by 1:08 a.m.

At 7:45 p.m. in Vilnius, an evacuation door and an entrance door to the roof in a block of flats were set ablaze and the police suspect arson.

A pre-trial investigation into damage of property in a general dangerous manner was launched.

So far this year, more than 5,700 fires were extinguished, 52 people died and 104 suffered from burns or smoke poisoning.

