Fire erupted in three residential buildings on Tuesday

Emergency services were called at 11:54 p.m. over a fire in a five storey residential building in Vaižgantas Street in Utena. Fire broke out in a common use kitchen, a microwave and a bed burned out.
Twelve people were evacuated and one man was treated for smoke inhalation.
After midnight, at 12:44 a.m., another call was received that a common area of a block of flats in Jonas Basanaičius Street in Utena was burning.
Thirty people were evacuated but nobody was hurt. Flames were put out by 1:08 a.m.
At 7:45 p.m. in Vilnius, an evacuation door and an entrance door to the roof in a block of flats were set ablaze and the police suspect arson.
A pre-trial investigation into damage of property in a general dangerous manner was launched.
So far this year, more than 5,700 fires were extinguished, 52 people died and 104 suffered from burns or smoke poisoning.