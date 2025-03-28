Fintech giants to enter Lithuanian market – central bank Board member

“Speaking about the financial technology sector, we are experiencing ‘the golden age’. We have many institutions operating, well-known names. In several weeks we will have more news about financial technology giants coming to Lithuania. And growth here is substantial,” Krėpšta said Friday in Vilnius at the event of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Asked to specify the companies, Krėpšta said this would be done once decisions are finalised. He said the Bank of Lithuania is striving to continue promoting fintech growth in the country as this significantly contributes to GDP growth, tax revenue and jobs.