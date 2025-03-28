Fintech giants to enter Lithuanian market – central bank Board member

“Speaking about the financial technology sector, we are experiencing ‘the golden age’. We have many institutions operating, well-known names. In several weeks we will have more news about financial technology giants coming to Lithuania. And growth here is substantial,” Krėpšta said Friday in Vilnius at the event of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
Asked to specify the companies, Krėpšta said this would be done once decisions are finalised. He said the Bank of Lithuania is striving to continue promoting fintech growth in the country as this significantly contributes to GDP growth, tax revenue and jobs.
Mr Krėpšta added that state bodies ensure the reliability of the local jurisdiction, which is key for prominent companies.
Moreover, he stressed that fintech companies operating in Lithuania service over 30 million clients and their turnover grows 30% per year.
According to the bank of Lithuania, income of electronic money and payment institutions grew by 25% to EUR 622 million in 2024, while the amount of payment transactions increased by 33% to EUR 152 billion.
There are 30 large institutions in the market with the amount of payment transactions equal to or exceeding EUR 1 billion, the central bank said.
At the end of 2024, there were 119 licensed electronic money institutions (EMIs) and payment institutions (PIs) in Lithuania (76 EMIs and 43 PIs). Last year, the Bank of Lithuania issued three new licences and extended licences for two institutions, authorised acquisition of 12 institutions (or holdings of their shares) and revoked nine licences.
Karolis Broga (ELTA)